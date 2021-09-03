Pactiv Evergreen (NASDAQ:PTVE) Coverage Initiated at The Goldman Sachs Group

Equities research analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Pactiv Evergreen (NASDAQ:PTVE) in a report issued on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm set a “neutral” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s target price suggests a potential upside of 8.07% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on PTVE. Citigroup raised their price objective on Pactiv Evergreen from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Pactiv Evergreen from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Robert W. Baird began coverage on Pactiv Evergreen in a research report on Friday, August 6th. They set a “hold” rating and a $16.00 price objective for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Pactiv Evergreen currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.43.

Get Pactiv Evergreen alerts:

Shares of PTVE stock opened at $13.88 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $14.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.89. Pactiv Evergreen has a 12 month low of $10.40 and a 12 month high of $19.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.46 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.60. The company has a current ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.28.

Pactiv Evergreen (NASDAQ:PTVE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.01). Pactiv Evergreen had a negative net margin of 2.66% and a positive return on equity of 11.98%. The firm had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.30 billion. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Pactiv Evergreen will post 1.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Pactiv Evergreen news, CEO Michael Jack King bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $15.41 per share, for a total transaction of $154,100.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $154,100. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PTVE. Towle & Co. acquired a new stake in Pactiv Evergreen in the first quarter valued at approximately $21,734,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in Pactiv Evergreen by 46.2% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,356,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,116,000 after acquiring an additional 1,060,023 shares during the period. Peregrine Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Pactiv Evergreen in the first quarter valued at approximately $11,670,000. Sachem Head Capital Management LP grew its stake in Pactiv Evergreen by 29.8% in the first quarter. Sachem Head Capital Management LP now owns 3,375,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,373,000 after acquiring an additional 775,000 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in Pactiv Evergreen by 368.8% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 505,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,940,000 after acquiring an additional 397,581 shares during the period. 22.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Pactiv Evergreen

Pactiv Evergreen Inc manufactures and distributes fresh foodservice and food merchandising products, and fresh beverage cartons in North America. It operates through three segments: Foodservice, Food Merchandising, and Beverage Merchandising. The Foodservice segment offers food containers, hot and cold cups, lids, dinnerware, and other products.

Further Reading: Death Cross

Receive News & Ratings for Pactiv Evergreen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pactiv Evergreen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.