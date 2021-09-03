CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) Given New $280.00 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) had its target price hoisted by equities research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $220.00 to $280.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target points to a potential upside of 2.69% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on CrowdStrike from $250.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Truist upped their price objective on CrowdStrike from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut CrowdStrike from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $256.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Truist Securities upped their price objective on CrowdStrike from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on CrowdStrike from $259.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $290.15.

Shares of CRWD opened at $272.67 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.07, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $257.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $226.13. CrowdStrike has a 52 week low of $115.25 and a 52 week high of $289.24. The stock has a market cap of $61.57 billion, a P/E ratio of -378.71 and a beta of 1.23.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 30th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $337.69 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $323.53 million. CrowdStrike had a negative return on equity of 11.89% and a negative net margin of 15.86%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 69.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.03 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that CrowdStrike will post -0.5 EPS for the current year.

In other CrowdStrike news, insider Shawn Henry sold 5,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $281.33, for a total transaction of $1,547,315.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Abhishek Maheshwari sold 3,198 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.35, for a total transaction of $759,045.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 281,834 shares of company stock valued at $71,949,528 in the last quarter. 8.64% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRWD. Column Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 185.7% during the 2nd quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new position in shares of CrowdStrike during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Ellevest Inc. bought a new position in shares of CrowdStrike during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Red Door Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of CrowdStrike during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Montag A & Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 122.9% during the 2nd quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. 62.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CrowdStrike Company Profile

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of cloud-delivered solution for next-generation endpoint protection that offers cloud modules on its Falcon platform through SaaS subscription-based model. It operates through Domestic and International geographical segments.

