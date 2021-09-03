Amerant Bancorp (NASDAQ:AMTB) Upgraded to B- at TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of Amerant Bancorp (NASDAQ:AMTB) from a c rating to a b- rating in a report released on Monday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Piper Sandler raised shares of Amerant Bancorp from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and raised their target price for the company from $23.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Amerant Bancorp from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Stephens started coverage on shares of Amerant Bancorp in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They issued an equal weight rating and a $25.50 target price for the company. Truist Securities raised their target price on shares of Amerant Bancorp from $18.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Truist lifted their price objective on shares of Amerant Bancorp from $18.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $23.75.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMTB opened at $26.24 on Monday. Amerant Bancorp has a 12 month low of $9.01 and a 12 month high of $27.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.82. The firm has a market cap of $983.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.26 and a beta of 1.03.

Amerant Bancorp (NASDAQ:AMTB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 21st. The company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.12. Amerant Bancorp had a net margin of 13.17% and a return on equity of 6.03%. The business had revenue of $65.71 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $62.18 million. Research analysts expect that Amerant Bancorp will post 1.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AMTB. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Amerant Bancorp by 9.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,782,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,092,000 after buying an additional 148,333 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Amerant Bancorp by 136.0% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 140,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,011,000 after buying an additional 81,156 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in shares of Amerant Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth about $1,211,000. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Amerant Bancorp in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,393,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP raised its stake in Amerant Bancorp by 493.6% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 64,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,386,000 after purchasing an additional 53,897 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 29.22% of the company’s stock.

Amerant Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company, which provides banking products and services to individuals and businesses in the United States and internationally. The firm offers a range of checking and savings accounts, certificates of deposit, and money market accounts. It also provides variable and fixed rate commercial real estate loans, loans secured by owner-occupied properties, loans to domestic and foreign individuals primarily secured by personal residence, working capital loans, asset-based lending, participations in shared national credits, purchased receivables, and small business administration loans, loans to financial institutions and acceptances, and consumer loans and overdrafts, such as automobile loans, personal loans, or loans secured by cash or securities and revolving credit card agreements.

