Canaccord Genuity Increases CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) Price Target to $330.00

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) had its price objective boosted by stock analysts at Canaccord Genuity from $280.00 to $330.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity’s target price indicates a potential upside of 21.03% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on CrowdStrike from $277.00 to $335.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Mizuho lifted their target price on CrowdStrike from $310.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on CrowdStrike from $259.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on CrowdStrike from $275.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, BTIG Research lifted their target price on CrowdStrike from $256.00 to $302.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $290.15.

NASDAQ CRWD opened at $272.67 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $61.57 billion, a P/E ratio of -378.71 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 2.07. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $257.38 and its 200-day moving average is $226.13. CrowdStrike has a one year low of $115.25 and a one year high of $289.24.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 30th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $337.69 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $323.53 million. CrowdStrike had a negative return on equity of 11.89% and a negative net margin of 15.86%. CrowdStrike’s revenue was up 69.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.03 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that CrowdStrike will post -0.5 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Gerhard Watzinger sold 5,000 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $229.78, for a total transaction of $1,148,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Shawn Henry sold 8,000 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.10, for a total value of $1,728,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 281,834 shares of company stock valued at $71,949,528 over the last quarter. 8.64% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRWD. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in CrowdStrike by 223.3% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,563,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,146,928,000 after acquiring an additional 3,152,219 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC raised its holdings in CrowdStrike by 48.1% in the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 8,903,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,237,550,000 after acquiring an additional 2,892,008 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in CrowdStrike by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,353,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,254,610,000 after acquiring an additional 1,176,184 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in CrowdStrike by 32,464.5% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 802,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,731,000 after acquiring an additional 800,251 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC raised its holdings in CrowdStrike by 125.5% in the 2nd quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,014,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,905,000 after acquiring an additional 564,585 shares in the last quarter. 62.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of cloud-delivered solution for next-generation endpoint protection that offers cloud modules on its Falcon platform through SaaS subscription-based model. It operates through Domestic and International geographical segments.

