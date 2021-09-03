Prologis (NYSE:PLD) Now Covered by Barclays

Analysts at Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Prologis (NYSE:PLD) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage set an “overweight” rating and a $159.00 price target on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Barclays‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 14.83% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on PLD. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Prologis in a research note on Monday, June 14th. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $133.00 price objective on the stock. Truist Securities raised their price target on shares of Prologis from $123.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 31st. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Prologis from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Prologis from $120.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Prologis from $126.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Prologis has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $135.20.

PLD opened at $138.47 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $102.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 66.57, a P/E/G ratio of 4.39 and a beta of 0.72. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $128.37 and its 200-day moving average is $117.39. Prologis has a 52-week low of $93.08 and a 52-week high of $138.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.37. The company had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion. Prologis had a net margin of 34.54% and a return on equity of 4.27%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.11 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Prologis will post 4.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PLD. Amundi bought a new stake in Prologis in the second quarter valued at $398,345,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc lifted its stake in Prologis by 7,381.1% in the second quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 2,186,739 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,368,000 after buying an additional 2,157,509 shares during the last quarter. Blackstone Group Inc. lifted its stake in Prologis by 638.1% in the first quarter. Blackstone Group Inc. now owns 2,384,814 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $252,790,000 after buying an additional 2,061,714 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Prologis by 7.9% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 22,666,349 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,709,309,000 after buying an additional 1,655,815 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Prologis by 30.6% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,634,236 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $792,990,000 after buying an additional 1,552,532 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.43% of the company’s stock.

Prologis, Inc engages in the provision of real estate investment trust services. It operates through Real Estate Operations and Strategic Capital segments. The Real Estate Operations segment represents the ownership and development of logistics properties and also includes rental revenues, recoveries and expenses recognized from its consolidated properties.

