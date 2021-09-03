Grid Metals (OTCMKTS:MSMGF) Shares Down 0.2%

Grid Metals Corp. (OTCMKTS:MSMGF) dropped 0.2% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $0.10 and last traded at $0.10. Approximately 18,927 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 69% from the average daily volume of 61,606 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.10.

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $0.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.16.

Grid Metals Company Profile (OTCMKTS:MSMGF)

Grid Metals Corp. engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties. Its portfolio include Makwa Mayville Nickel Copper, East Bull Lake Platinum Group Metals, Bannockburn Nickel, and Mayville PGE Zone projects. The company was founded on July 15, 1997 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

