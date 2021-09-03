Diageo (OTCMKTS:DGEAF) Stock Price Up 5%

Diageo plc (OTCMKTS:DGEAF) rose 5% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $49.92 and last traded at $49.92. Approximately 3,689 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 68% from the average daily volume of 11,565 shares. The stock had previously closed at $47.54.

DGEAF has been the subject of several analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Diageo in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “hold” rating on shares of Diageo in a research note on Sunday, June 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Diageo in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating on shares of Diageo in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

Get Diageo alerts:

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $48.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $46.10.

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells alcoholic beverages. The company offers scotch, whisky, gin, vodka, rum, ready to drink products, Irish cream liqueur, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Canadian whisky, American whiskey, adult beverages, cachaÃ§a, spirits, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and non-alcoholic products.

Featured Story: What is included in the gross domestic product?

Receive News & Ratings for Diageo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diageo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.