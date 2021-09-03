Paul Mueller (OTCMKTS:MUEL) Trading 0% Higher

Paul Mueller (OTCMKTS:MUEL)’s share price traded up 0% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $45.00 and last traded at $45.00. 100 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 86% from the average session volume of 720 shares. The stock had previously closed at $44.98.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.58. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $44.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $45.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -86.54 and a beta of 1.00.

Paul Mueller (OTCMKTS:MUEL) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 30th. The company reported $4.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $49.28 million during the quarter. Paul Mueller had a negative net margin of 0.60% and a positive return on equity of 42.22%.

Paul Mueller Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides manufactured equipment and components for the food, dairy, beverage, chemical, pharmaceutical, and other industries. The company operates through four segments: Dairy Farm Equipment, Industrial Equipment, Field Fabrication, and Transportation.

