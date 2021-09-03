Sany Heavy Equipment International Holdings Company Limited (OTCMKTS:SNYYF) Short Interest Up 20.0% in August

Sany Heavy Equipment International Holdings Company Limited (OTCMKTS:SNYYF) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 1,406,600 shares, a growth of 20.0% from the July 29th total of 1,172,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 879.1 days.
Shares of SNYYF opened at $1.20 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $1.12 and its 200-day moving average is $1.16. Sany Heavy Equipment International has a 12-month low of $0.55 and a 12-month high of $1.48.
Sany Heavy Equipment International Company Profile
