Sany Heavy Equipment International Holdings Company Limited (OTCMKTS:SNYYF) Short Interest Up 20.0% in August

Sany Heavy Equipment International Holdings Company Limited (OTCMKTS:SNYYF) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 1,406,600 shares, a growth of 20.0% from the July 29th total of 1,172,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 879.1 days.

Shares of SNYYF opened at $1.20 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $1.12 and its 200-day moving average is $1.16. Sany Heavy Equipment International has a 12-month low of $0.55 and a 12-month high of $1.48.

Sany Heavy Equipment International Company Profile

Sany Heavy Equipment International Holdings Co, Ltd. is an investment company, which engages in the manufacture and sale of port and marine heavy machinery. It operates through the Energy Equipment and Port Machinery segments. The Energy Equipment segment offers roadheaders, combined coal mining units, mining transport equipment, and spare parts.

