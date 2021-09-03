Short Interest in Corsair Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRSR) Increases By 20.4%

Corsair Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRSR) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 8,730,000 shares, an increase of 20.4% from the July 29th total of 7,250,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,250,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.7 days. Approximately 24.8% of the shares of the company are short sold.

In other Corsair Gaming news, CFO Michael G. Potter sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.98, for a total value of $247,350.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 7,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $247,350. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Group (Cayman) Lp Corsair sold 2,287,511 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.83, for a total value of $84,249,030.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 3,237,378 shares of company stock worth $120,494,385. 71.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Corsair Gaming by 29.6% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,648,621 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,173,000 after buying an additional 604,448 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Corsair Gaming by 232.5% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 407,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,579,000 after purchasing an additional 285,214 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Corsair Gaming during the second quarter valued at $8,259,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Corsair Gaming by 9.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,698,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,822,000 after purchasing an additional 241,086 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HBK Investments L P purchased a new position in Corsair Gaming during the second quarter valued at $4,994,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.78% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ CRSR opened at $28.83 on Friday. Corsair Gaming has a fifty-two week low of $14.09 and a fifty-two week high of $51.37. The stock has a market cap of $2.70 billion and a P/E ratio of 18.25. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.48.

Corsair Gaming (NASDAQ:CRSR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.03). Corsair Gaming had a return on equity of 40.73% and a net margin of 7.63%. The firm had revenue of $472.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $475.16 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.37 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 24.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Corsair Gaming will post 1.68 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on Corsair Gaming from $48.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Wedbush reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $55.00 price objective on shares of Corsair Gaming in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut Corsair Gaming from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Barclays cut their price objective on Corsair Gaming from $47.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut Corsair Gaming from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $43.00 to $31.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $41.00.

Corsair Gaming, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes gaming and streaming peripherals, components and systems in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers gamer and creator peripherals, including gaming keyboards, mice, headsets, and controllers, as well as capture cards, stream decks, USB microphones, studio accessories, and EpocCam software.

