Capstone Mining (TSE:CS) PT Raised to C$6.25 at BMO Capital Markets

Capstone Mining (TSE:CS) had its target price upped by stock analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$6.00 to C$6.25 in a report issued on Wednesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm presently has a “na” rating on the mining company’s stock. BMO Capital Markets’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 10.23% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on CS. TD Securities upped their price target on Capstone Mining from C$6.50 to C$7.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of Capstone Mining from C$7.25 to C$8.00 in a report on Monday, July 12th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Capstone Mining from C$6.50 to C$7.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. CIBC lifted their price objective on shares of Capstone Mining from C$4.70 to C$7.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, National Bank Financial reduced their target price on shares of Capstone Mining to C$7.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 16th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Capstone Mining currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$6.24.

CS stock opened at C$5.67 on Wednesday. Capstone Mining has a 1-year low of C$1.23 and a 1-year high of C$6.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The company has a market capitalization of C$2.34 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.40. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$5.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$4.91.

In other news, Director Darren Murvin Pylot sold 211,800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$5.38, for a total transaction of C$1,139,484.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,648,694 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$8,869,973.72. Also, Senior Officer Raman Randhawa sold 50,862 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$5.10, for a total transaction of C$259,396.20. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 156,041 shares in the company, valued at C$795,809.10. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 882,194 shares of company stock worth $4,773,677.

About Capstone Mining

Capstone Mining Corp. engages in the exploration and production of base metals in the United States, Mexico, Canada, and Chile. The company explores for copper, molybdenum, silver, zinc, lead, iron, and gold deposits. It holds interests in the Pinto Valley, an open pit copper mine located in Arizona, the United States; and the Cozamin, an underground, copper-silver mine located in the state of Zacatecas, Mexico.

