Penn National Gaming (NASDAQ:PENN) Now Covered by Capital One Financial

Stock analysts at Capital One Financial assumed coverage on shares of Penn National Gaming (NASDAQ:PENN) in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm set an “overweight” rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on PENN. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on shares of Penn National Gaming from $151.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Penn National Gaming from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $75.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of Penn National Gaming from $149.00 to $124.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Penn National Gaming from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $103.67.

PENN stock opened at $82.40 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $72.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $88.66. Penn National Gaming has a 52 week low of $51.19 and a 52 week high of $142.00. The stock has a market cap of $12.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.29 and a beta of 2.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 2.66 and a current ratio of 2.66.

Penn National Gaming (NASDAQ:PENN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.24. Penn National Gaming had a net margin of 8.89% and a return on equity of 16.24%. The business had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.50 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($1.69) EPS. Penn National Gaming’s revenue was up 406.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Penn National Gaming will post 3.21 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PENN. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Penn National Gaming in the second quarter worth $1,572,000. Marshall Wace LLP raised its holdings in Penn National Gaming by 125.5% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 198,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,161,000 after purchasing an additional 110,310 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. raised its holdings in Penn National Gaming by 448.3% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 12,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $972,000 after purchasing an additional 10,387 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its holdings in Penn National Gaming by 592.5% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 706,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,074,000 after purchasing an additional 604,863 shares during the period. Finally, WealthPLAN Partners LLC lifted its stake in Penn National Gaming by 46.4% in the second quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC now owns 3,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $269,000 after buying an additional 1,194 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.74% of the company’s stock.

Penn National Gaming, Inc owns and manages gaming and racing facilities and video gaming terminal operations with a focus on slot machine entertainment. It operates through the following business segments: Northeast, South, West, and Midwest, and Other. The Northeast segment consists of properties including Ameristar East Chicago, Greektown Casino-Hotel, and Hollywood Casino Bangor.

