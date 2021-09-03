Arko (NASDAQ:ARKO) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Arko (NASDAQ:ARKO) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “ARKO Holdings Ltd. whose primary asset is a controlling stake in GPM Investments. ARKO Holdings Ltd., formerly known as Haymaker Acquisition Corp. II, is based in RICHMOND, Va. “

Get Arko alerts:

Separately, Capital One Financial restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Arko in a research report on Friday, May 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Arko currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.25.

Shares of NASDAQ:ARKO opened at $10.70 on Wednesday. Arko has a 52-week low of $7.32 and a 52-week high of $11.40. The company has a market capitalization of $1.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 76.43 and a beta of 0.11. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.43, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.59.

Arko (NASDAQ:ARKO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.06. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Arko will post 0.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in shares of Arko by 143.3% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 2,135 shares in the last quarter. Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Arko in the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Pinz Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Arko in the second quarter valued at approximately $58,000. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of Arko by 24,639.4% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 8,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 8,131 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in shares of Arko in the first quarter valued at approximately $94,000. Institutional investors own 47.73% of the company’s stock.

About Arko

Arko Corp. operates convenience stores in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail, Wholesale, and GPM Petroleum. The Retail segment engages in the sale of fuel and merchandise to retail consumers. The Wholesale segment supplies fuel to third-party dealers and consignment agents.

Featured Story: The components of the Stochastic Momentum Index

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Arko (ARKO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Arko Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arko and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.