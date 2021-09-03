Bill.com (NYSE:BILL) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Bill.com (NYSE:BILL) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Bill.com is a provider of AI-enabled cloud-based software for back-office financial operations to small and midsize businesses. It operates primarily in Palo Alto, California and Houston, Texas. Bill.com is based in Palo Alto, United States. “

Get Bill.com alerts:

Several other research firms have also issued reports on BILL. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Bill.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $155.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Bill.com from $175.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Bill.com from $185.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Bill.com from $180.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Bill.com from $175.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $247.00.

Shares of NYSE BILL opened at $287.46 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $206.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $173.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The company has a market capitalization of $27.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -245.69 and a beta of 2.39. Bill.com has a twelve month low of $82.19 and a twelve month high of $292.61.

Bill.com (NYSE:BILL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 25th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $78.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $64.98 million. Bill.com had a negative return on equity of 9.45% and a negative net margin of 41.43%. Bill.com’s quarterly revenue was up 85.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.02) EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Bill.com will post -0.94 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, General Counsel Rajesh A. Aji sold 2,662 shares of Bill.com stock in a transaction on Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $289.09, for a total transaction of $769,557.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO John R. Rettig sold 8,358 shares of Bill.com stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.35, for a total value of $1,273,341.30. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 65,858 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,033,466.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 282,029 shares of company stock valued at $60,108,383 over the last three months. Insiders own 11.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of BILL. Capital International Investors lifted its holdings in shares of Bill.com by 107.2% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 3,412,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $496,587,000 after purchasing an additional 1,765,853 shares in the last quarter. Melvin Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Bill.com in the first quarter valued at about $225,525,000. Insight Holdings Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bill.com in the second quarter valued at about $205,879,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its holdings in shares of Bill.com by 2,827.6% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 821,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,442,000 after purchasing an additional 793,227 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership bought a new stake in shares of Bill.com in the second quarter valued at about $124,322,000. 87.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bill.com Company Profile

Bill.com Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based software that digitizes and automates back-office financial operations for small and midsize businesses worldwide. It offers artificial-intelligence (AI)-enabled financial software platform. The company provides software-as-a-service, cloud-based payments products, which allow users to automate accounts payable and accounts receivable transactions, as well as enable users to connect with their suppliers and/or customers to do business, manage cash flows, and enhance office efficiency.

Read More: What is the quiet period?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Bill.com (BILL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Bill.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bill.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.