Analyzing General Cannabis (OTCMKTS:CANN) and ChromaDex (NASDAQ:CDXC)

General Cannabis (OTCMKTS:CANN) and ChromaDex (NASDAQ:CDXC) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations, risk and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares General Cannabis and ChromaDex’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio General Cannabis $7.12 million 4.07 -$7.68 million N/A N/A ChromaDex $59.26 million 9.32 -$19.92 million ($0.33) -24.55

General Cannabis has higher earnings, but lower revenue than ChromaDex.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

29.8% of ChromaDex shares are held by institutional investors. 38.0% of General Cannabis shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 11.8% of ChromaDex shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares General Cannabis and ChromaDex’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets General Cannabis -102.94% -825.51% -71.77% ChromaDex -37.51% -76.33% -44.17%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for General Cannabis and ChromaDex, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score General Cannabis 0 0 0 0 N/A ChromaDex 0 0 3 0 3.00

ChromaDex has a consensus target price of $13.00, suggesting a potential upside of 60.49%. Given ChromaDex’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe ChromaDex is more favorable than General Cannabis.

Risk & Volatility

General Cannabis has a beta of 0.56, indicating that its share price is 44% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, ChromaDex has a beta of 1.68, indicating that its share price is 68% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

ChromaDex beats General Cannabis on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

General Cannabis Company Profile

General Cannabis Corp. is a holding company, which is engaged in the provision of lease growing space and related facilities to licensed marijuana business operators. It operates through the following segments: Security, Operations, Consumer Goods, and Investments. The Security segment provides advanced security, including on-site professionals, video surveillance and cash transport, to licensed cannabis cultivators and retail shops. The Operations segment offers consulting services to the cannabis industry that include obtaining licenses, compliance, cultivation, retail operations, logistical support, facility design and building services, and expansion of existing operations. The Consumer Goods segment includes pursuing relationships with non-cannabis national and regional apparel retailers and distributors, as well as expanding product line nationwide within the cannabis industry. The Investments segment includes expanding portfolio of loans, potentially launching a loan origination and servicing business, and investing in high-growth potential companies within the cannabis industry. The company was founded on November 12, 1987 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

ChromaDex Company Profile

Chromadex Corp. is a global bioscience company, which engages in acquiring, developing, and commercializing proprietary-based ingredient technologies. It is pioneering research on nicotinamide adenine dinucleotide (NAD+). The company’s patent portfolio includes Nicotinamide Riboside (NR) and other NAD+ precursors, which are commercialized as the flagship ingredient Niagen. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Products, Ingredients, and Analytical Reference Standards and Services. The Consumer Products segment provides finished dietary supplement products that contain the firm’s proprietary ingredients directly to consumers as well as to distributors. The Ingredients segment supplies ingredients as raw materials to the manufacturers of consumer products. The Analytical Reference Standards and Services segment includes supply of phytochemical reference standards and other research and development services. The company was founded by Mark S. Germain and Frank L. Jaksch, Jr. in 1999 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, CA.

