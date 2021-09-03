Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the nine brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $59.00.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price objective on Lattice Semiconductor from $62.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Cowen increased their price objective on Lattice Semiconductor from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. KeyCorp raised their target price on Lattice Semiconductor from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Craig Hallum raised their target price on Lattice Semiconductor from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Lattice Semiconductor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 7th.

In other Lattice Semiconductor news, VP Esam Elashmawi sold 21,809 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.26, for a total value of $1,183,356.34. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 124,382 shares in the company, valued at $6,748,967.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO James Robert Anderson sold 11,027 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.41, for a total transaction of $577,925.07. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 467,885 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,521,852.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 223,829 shares of company stock valued at $12,756,821 over the last 90 days. 1.64% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LSCC. Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 5,519.2% during the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,461 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,435 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lattice Semiconductor in the second quarter worth $55,000. US Bancorp DE raised its position in Lattice Semiconductor by 31.7% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,399 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 337 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in Lattice Semiconductor during the first quarter worth $65,000. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new stake in Lattice Semiconductor during the first quarter worth $68,000. Institutional investors own 98.47% of the company’s stock.

LSCC opened at $62.82 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $56.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $51.52. Lattice Semiconductor has a 52 week low of $26.14 and a 52 week high of $63.12. The company has a market capitalization of $8.57 billion, a PE ratio of 130.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.72 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 3.17, a current ratio of 3.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ:LSCC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.10. Lattice Semiconductor had a net margin of 15.33% and a return on equity of 19.33%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Lattice Semiconductor will post 0.65 earnings per share for the current year.

About Lattice Semiconductor

Lattice Semiconductor Corp. designs, develops and markets programmable logic products and related software. The company includes semiconductor devices, evaluation boards, development hardware, and related intellectual property licensing, services, and sales. It provides smart connectivity solutions powered by its low power FPGA, video ASSP, millimeter wave, and IP products to the consumer, communications, industrial, computing, and automotive markets.

