The Beauty Health Company (NASDAQ:SKIN) Forecasted to Post FY2023 Earnings of $0.17 Per Share

The Beauty Health Company (NASDAQ:SKIN) – Analysts at Piper Sandler boosted their FY2023 earnings estimates for The Beauty Health in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, September 1st. Piper Sandler analyst E. Murphy now expects that the company will earn $0.17 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $0.16. Piper Sandler has a “Overweight” rating and a $33.00 price objective on the stock.

Get The Beauty Health alerts:

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of The Beauty Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 28th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of The Beauty Health in a research report on Monday, July 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 target price for the company. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on shares of The Beauty Health from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Benchmark upped their target price on shares of The Beauty Health from $18.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of The Beauty Health in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $31.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.71.

SKIN opened at $26.83 on Thursday. The Beauty Health has a 1-year low of $9.71 and a 1-year high of $27.80. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $19.87.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SKIN. Alliancebernstein L.P. purchased a new stake in The Beauty Health during the second quarter valued at $734,000. Nkcfo LLC purchased a new stake in The Beauty Health during the second quarter valued at $311,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in shares of The Beauty Health in the second quarter valued at $1,036,000. Rhumbline Advisers purchased a new stake in shares of The Beauty Health in the second quarter valued at $758,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new stake in shares of The Beauty Health in the second quarter valued at $29,000. 59.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About The Beauty Health

Edge Systems, LLC designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells aesthetic technologies and products. It offers hydradermabrasion system that enhances the skin to cleanse, exfoliate, extract, and hydrate simultaneously; Hydraglucan Intense Hydration Booster, a customization for the HydraFacial treatment exfoliates the skin by improving cell renewal and delivers ingredients, including hyaluronic acid, glucan, and betaine to hydrate the skin and provide anti-aging benefits; HydraFacial Daily Essentials, which provides detoxification, rejuvenation, and protection of skin; crystal microdermabrasion systems; and light emitting diode systems.

Featured Story: Intrinsic Value and Stock Selection

Receive News & Ratings for The Beauty Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Beauty Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.