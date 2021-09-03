Pandora A/S (OTCMKTS:PANDY) Now Covered by Exane BNP Paribas

Equities research analysts at Exane BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of Pandora A/S (OTCMKTS:PANDY) in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Pandora A/S in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Nordea Equity Research raised shares of Pandora A/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Pandora A/S in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “underperform” rating on shares of Pandora A/S in a report on Thursday, August 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Pandora A/S presently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

PANDY opened at $30.95 on Wednesday. Pandora A/S has a twelve month low of $17.60 and a twelve month high of $35.03. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $32.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.34.

Pandora A/S engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of hand-finished and modern jewelry. It operates through the following geographical segments: EMEA, Americas, and Asia Pacific. The company was founded by Per Enevoldsen and Winnie Enevoldsen in 1982 and is headquartered in Glostrup, Denmark.

