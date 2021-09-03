Jefferies Financial Group Weighs in on FUJIFILM Holdings Co.’s FY2022 Earnings (OTCMKTS:FUJIY)

FUJIFILM Holdings Co. (OTCMKTS:FUJIY) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group increased their FY2022 EPS estimates for shares of FUJIFILM in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, August 30th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst M. Nakanomyo now forecasts that the technology company will post earnings per share of $3.96 for the year, up from their prior forecast of $3.47. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for FUJIFILM’s FY2023 earnings at $4.25 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $4.41 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded FUJIFILM from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $77.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th.

FUJIY stock opened at $84.60 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $75.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $67.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.13, a P/E/G ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 0.15. FUJIFILM has a fifty-two week low of $45.85 and a fifty-two week high of $84.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 2.16 and a quick ratio of 1.52.

FUJIFILM (OTCMKTS:FUJIY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 13th. The technology company reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.71. FUJIFILM had a return on equity of 9.73% and a net margin of 9.10%.

FUJIFILM Company Profile

FUJIFILM Holdings, Inc engages in the development, production, sales and service of imaging, information, and document solutions. It operates through the following segments: Imaging Solutions, Information Solutions, and Document Solutions. The Imaging Solutions segment handles color films, digital cameras, optical devices, color paper, services and equipment for photofinishing, instant photo systems, etc.

