Research Analysts Set Expectations for Ciena Co.’s FY2022 Earnings (NYSE:CIEN)

Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN) – Stock analysts at Colliers Securities increased their FY2022 earnings estimates for shares of Ciena in a research note issued on Monday, August 30th. Colliers Securities analyst C. Trebnick now expects that the communications equipment provider will post earnings of $2.77 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $2.70.

CIEN has been the subject of several other research reports. B. Riley raised their price objective on shares of Ciena from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Ciena from $63.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Ciena from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Finally, raised their price objective on shares of Ciena from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $59.14.

Shares of CIEN stock opened at $58.51 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $56.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $55.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 3.57 and a quick ratio of 3.06. Ciena has a 1-year low of $38.03 and a 1-year high of $61.09. The firm has a market cap of $9.06 billion, a PE ratio of 25.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.82.

Ciena (NYSE:CIEN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, September 2nd. The communications equipment provider reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $988.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $969.41 million. Ciena had a net margin of 10.77% and a return on equity of 14.97%. Ciena’s revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.06 earnings per share.

In related news, CEO Gary B. Smith sold 3,750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.64, for a total transaction of $216,150.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO James E. Moylan, Jr. sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.44, for a total value of $108,880.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 51,849 shares of company stock valued at $2,935,997 in the last three months. 0.96% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cigna Investments Inc. New boosted its stake in shares of Ciena by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 5,502 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $301,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Pacitti Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Ciena by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Pacitti Group Inc. now owns 4,798 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $272,000 after buying an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. Covenant Partners LLC lifted its stake in Ciena by 3.7% during the first quarter. Covenant Partners LLC now owns 5,593 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $306,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel lifted its stake in Ciena by 0.6% during the first quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel now owns 32,839 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,797,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its stake in Ciena by 1.6% during the second quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 13,301 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $757,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.49% of the company’s stock.

Ciena Corp. engages in the provision of network and communication infrastructure. It operates through the following segments: Networking Platforms, Platform Software and Services, Blue Planet Automation Software and Services, and Global Services. The Networking Platforms segment consists of Converged Packet Optical and Packet Networking portfolios.

