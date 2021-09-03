KeyCorp Increases Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX) Price Target to $168.00

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX) had its target price upped by research analysts at KeyCorp from $144.00 to $168.00 in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the medical research company’s stock. KeyCorp’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 8.38% from the stock’s current price. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Quest Diagnostics’ Q4 2021 earnings at $2.46 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $8.22 EPS.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on DGX. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $158.00 to $166.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Quest Diagnostics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $135.00 to $158.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $136.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Quest Diagnostics in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $160.00 target price for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $152.70.

DGX opened at $155.01 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $18.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.20, a PEG ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.04. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $141.71 and a 200 day moving average of $132.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.38. Quest Diagnostics has a fifty-two week low of $106.54 and a fifty-two week high of $155.06.

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The medical research company reported $3.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.87 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $2.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.38 billion. Quest Diagnostics had a net margin of 20.32% and a return on equity of 32.62%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.42 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Quest Diagnostics will post 11.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Stephen H. Rusckowski sold 32,788 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.01, for a total value of $4,590,647.88. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 290,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $40,636,502.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Gail R. Wilensky sold 12,222 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.30, for a total transaction of $1,702,524.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 54,503 shares of company stock worth $7,630,451. Insiders own 1.45% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DGX. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,927,478 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $229,685,000 after purchasing an additional 79,856 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its holdings in Quest Diagnostics by 24.0% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 7,073 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $908,000 after acquiring an additional 1,370 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its holdings in Quest Diagnostics by 5.9% in the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 13,199 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,694,000 after acquiring an additional 738 shares in the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in Quest Diagnostics by 71.6% in the first quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 3,391 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $435,000 after acquiring an additional 1,415 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in Quest Diagnostics by 294.2% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 61,571 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $7,902,000 after acquiring an additional 45,950 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.96% of the company’s stock.

Quest Diagnostics, Inc engages in the provision of diagnostic testing, information and services. It operates through the Diagnostic Information Services (DIS) and All Other segments. The DIS segment offers diagnostic information services to patients, clinicians, hospitals, health plans, and employers.

