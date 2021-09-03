Oncolytics Biotech (NASDAQ:ONCY) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Oncolytics Biotech (NASDAQ:ONCY) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Oncolytics Biotech, Inc. focuses on the discovery and development of pharmaceutical products for the treatment of a wide variety of human and companion pet cancers. The Company was formed to explore the oncolytic capability of the reovirus, a virus that preferentially replicates in cells with an activated Ras pathway, one of the most common family of genetic defects leading to cancer. “

Separately, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on shares of Oncolytics Biotech in a research report on Monday, August 16th.

Shares of ONCY stock opened at $2.26 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $2.38 and a 200-day moving average of $2.89. Oncolytics Biotech has a 12-month low of $1.52 and a 12-month high of $4.83. The company has a market capitalization of $124.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.61 and a beta of 2.77.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisor Resource Council bought a new position in Oncolytics Biotech in the second quarter valued at $280,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Oncolytics Biotech by 167.7% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 150,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $919,000 after purchasing an additional 94,390 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in Oncolytics Biotech in the first quarter valued at $188,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Oncolytics Biotech in the second quarter valued at $64,000. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank grew its position in Oncolytics Biotech by 190.5% in the first quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 22,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 14,731 shares in the last quarter. 1.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Oncolytics Biotech

Oncolytics Biotech, Inc engages in the development of immuno-oncolytic virus for the treatment of solid tumors and hematological malignancies. It offers a non-pathogenic, properietary isolate of the reovirus that induce selective tumor lysis, and promotes an inflamed tumor phenotype through innate and adaptive immune responses.

