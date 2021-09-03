CNS Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CNSP) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

CNS Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CNSP) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “CNS Pharmaceuticals Inc. is a pre-clinical stage biotechnology company specializing in the development of novel treatments for brain tumors. The company’s lead drug includes Berubicin, for the treatment of Glioblastoma Multiforme and potentially for other CNS malignancies. CNS Pharmaceuticals Inc. is based in Houston, United States. “

Separately, Alliance Global Partners assumed coverage on shares of CNS Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, August 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $4.00 price objective for the company.

NASDAQ:CNSP opened at $1.65 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.75 and a beta of 2.34. CNS Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $1.39 and a one year high of $4.46. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $1.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.07.

CNS Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CNSP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.01. Research analysts anticipate that CNS Pharmaceuticals will post -0.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in CNS Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth $28,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CNS Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth $33,000. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in shares of CNS Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth $35,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CNS Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp acquired a new stake in shares of CNS Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth $77,000. 4.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CNS Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical pharmaceutical company, engages in the development of anti-cancer drug candidates for the treatment of brain and central nervous system tumors. The company's lead drug candidate is Berubicin, which completed Phase I clinical trial that is used for the treatment of glioblastoma multiforme.

