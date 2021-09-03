Hims & Hers Health (NYSE:HIMS) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Hims & Hers Health (NYSE:HIMS) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Hims & Hers Health Inc. is a multi-specialty telehealth platform that connects consumers to licensed healthcare professionals, enabling medical care for numerous conditions related to mental health, sexual health, dermatology, primary care and more. Hims & Hers Health Inc., formerly known as Oaktree Acquisition Corp., is based in San Francisco. “

Get Hims & Hers Health alerts:

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on HIMS. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Hims & Hers Health from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. increased their price objective on shares of Hims & Hers Health from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Hims & Hers Health from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Hims & Hers Health in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.88.

NYSE:HIMS opened at $8.34 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -36.26 and a beta of -0.13. Hims & Hers Health has a one year low of $6.71 and a one year high of $25.40. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $8.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.70.

In other Hims & Hers Health news, insider Soleil Boughton sold 3,829 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.07, for a total value of $46,216.03. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Spencer Lee sold 13,690 shares of Hims & Hers Health stock in a transaction on Friday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.07, for a total transaction of $165,238.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have bought 300,000 shares of company stock worth $2,532,500 and have sold 49,232 shares worth $594,230. 43.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Manhattan Co. acquired a new position in Hims & Hers Health during the first quarter worth about $39,000. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new position in Hims & Hers Health during the second quarter worth about $45,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in Hims & Hers Health during the first quarter worth about $59,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Hims & Hers Health during the first quarter worth about $76,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in Hims & Hers Health by 45.4% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 8,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after acquiring an additional 2,786 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.78% of the company’s stock.

About Hims & Hers Health

Hims & Hers Health, Inc operates a multi-specialty telehealth platform that connects consumers to licensed healthcare professionals. The company offers a range of health and wellness products and services available for purchase on its websites directly by customers. It provides prescription medication on a recurring basis and ongoing care from healthcare providers; and over-the-counter drug and device products, as well as cosmetics and supplement products, primarily focusing on wellness, sexual health, skincare, and hair care.

Recommended Story: VIX – Volatility Index

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Hims & Hers Health (HIMS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Hims & Hers Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hims & Hers Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.