Ferguson (NASDAQ:FERG) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Ferguson (NASDAQ:FERG) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Ferguson plc is a distributor of plumbing and heating products to professional contractors and consumers primarily in the USA, UK, Nordics, Canada and Central Europe. Ferguson plc, formerly known as Wolseley plc, is headquartered in Zug, Switzerland. “

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on FERG. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Ferguson in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating on shares of Ferguson in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Ferguson in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of Ferguson in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Ferguson in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Ferguson presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $154.00.

FERG stock opened at $147.66 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.23 billion, a PE ratio of 22.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.33. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $141.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. Ferguson has a 52 week low of $116.70 and a 52 week high of $147.66.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Ferguson by 339.6% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 55,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,746,000 after acquiring an additional 42,880 shares during the last quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Ferguson by 16.7% in the 2nd quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC now owns 28,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,957,000 after buying an additional 4,062 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of Ferguson by 64.2% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 167,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,345,000 after buying an additional 65,545 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Ferguson in the 2nd quarter valued at $207,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ferguson in the 2nd quarter valued at $206,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.61% of the company’s stock.

Ferguson

Ferguson plc distributes plumbing and heating products in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and Central Europe. It offers plumbing and heating solutions to customers in the residential, municipal, civil and industrial markets, and commercial sectors for repair, maintenance, and improvement (RMI), as well as new construction markets.

