DeNA Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:DNACF) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

DeNA Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:DNACF) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 158,000 shares, a decrease of 12.7% from the July 29th total of 181,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1,580.0 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of DeNA from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th.

Get DeNA alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS DNACF opened at $17.35 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.90 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $19.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.33. DeNA has a 1 year low of $15.47 and a 1 year high of $21.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 3.17 and a quick ratio of 3.17.

DeNA Co, Ltd. engages in the development and operation of mobile and online services including games, e-commerce and entertainment content distribution. It operates through the following segments: Games, Electronic Commerce (EC), Sports, Automotive, Healthcare, and New Businesses and Others. The Games segment offers mobile games such as DeNA games, mobage, and AndApp.

Further Reading: What sectors are represented in the Hang Seng index?

Receive News & Ratings for DeNA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DeNA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.