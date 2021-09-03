Trupanion (NASDAQ:TRUP) Trading Down 3.6% Following Insider Selling

Trupanion, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUP) shares were down 3.6% during trading on Thursday after an insider sold shares in the company. The company traded as low as $90.07 and last traded at $90.15. Approximately 3,811 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 355,657 shares. The stock had previously closed at $93.55.

Specifically, Director Michael Doak sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.91, for a total transaction of $237,275.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Gavin Friedman sold 400 shares of Trupanion stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.78, for a total transaction of $46,312.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 27,050 shares of company stock worth $2,730,730. 6.77% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on TRUP. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Trupanion from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 7th. TheStreet raised shares of Trupanion from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $133.33.

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $105.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $93.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.63 billion, a P/E ratio of -128.84 and a beta of 1.89.

Trupanion (NASDAQ:TRUP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The financial services provider reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.06). Trupanion had a negative net margin of 4.65% and a negative return on equity of 9.05%. The company had revenue of $168.26 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $165.03 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Trupanion, Inc. will post -0.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Trupanion by 60.7% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 48,630 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,706,000 after buying an additional 18,367 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Trupanion by 0.7% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 234,321 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $17,858,000 after buying an additional 1,519 shares during the last quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A. purchased a new stake in Trupanion in the first quarter valued at approximately $3,535,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Trupanion by 0.4% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 496,614 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,846,000 after buying an additional 1,949 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its position in Trupanion by 1.9% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 69,110 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,267,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.91% of the company’s stock.

Trupanion, Inc engages in the provision of medical insurance for cats and dogs. It operates through the following segments: Subscription Business and Other Business. The Subscription Business segment involves in the monthly subscriptions of pet medical insurance. The Others Business segment includes companies or organizations that choose to provide medical insurance for cats and dogs as a benefit to their employees or members and contracts include multiple pets.

