RIV Capital Inc. (OTCMKTS:CNPOF) Short Interest Update

RIV Capital Inc. (OTCMKTS:CNPOF) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 709,900 shares, a growth of 14.0% from the July 29th total of 622,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 391,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.8 days.

Separately, CIBC lowered their target price on shares of RIV Capital from C$2.75 to C$2.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 4th.

CNPOF opened at $1.18 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $1.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.70. RIV Capital has a 52 week low of $0.49 and a 52 week high of $2.92.

RIV Capital, Inc is an investment and operating platform structured to pursue opportunities in the global cannabis sector. It identifies strategic counterparties seeking financial and/or operating support. The company has developed an investment ecosystem of complementary cannabis operating companies that represent various segments of the value chain across the emerging cannabis sector.

