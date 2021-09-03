Tilly’s, Inc. (NYSE:TLYS) Forecasted to Post Q2 2022 Earnings of $0.47 Per Share

Tilly’s, Inc. (NYSE:TLYS) – Analysts at B. Riley raised their Q2 2022 earnings estimates for Tilly’s in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, August 31st. B. Riley analyst J. Van. Sinderen now expects that the specialty retailer will earn $0.47 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.32. B. Riley currently has a “Buy” rating and a $21.00 target price on the stock.

Get Tilly's alerts:

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Pivotal Research raised their price target on shares of Tilly’s from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research raised Tilly’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, August 27th. Finally, Roth Capital increased their price objective on Tilly’s from $14.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th.

NYSE TLYS opened at $15.74 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.57. Tilly’s has a 52-week low of $5.83 and a 52-week high of $16.93. The stock has a market cap of $474.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.49, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 2.04.

Tilly’s (NYSE:TLYS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 2nd. The specialty retailer reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.38. The company had revenue of $163.16 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $124.22 million. Tilly’s had a return on equity of 17.14% and a net margin of 4.41%.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 9th. Investors of record on Friday, June 25th were paid a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 24th.

In other news, insider Robert Simon Goodwin sold 6,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.46, for a total transaction of $96,625.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 6,250 shares in the company, valued at $96,625. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Janet Kerr sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.27, for a total value of $195,240.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 364,188 shares of company stock worth $5,793,480. 28.16% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TLYS. Acuitas Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Tilly’s by 544.6% during the 2nd quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC now owns 4,871,171 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $7,196,000 after buying an additional 4,115,523 shares during the last quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Tilly’s during the 2nd quarter valued at $4,252,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Tilly’s by 14.4% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,712,381 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $19,384,000 after buying an additional 215,668 shares during the last quarter. Friess Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tilly’s during the 1st quarter valued at $2,185,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Tilly’s by 165.0% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 243,916 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,898,000 after buying an additional 151,879 shares during the last quarter. 72.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Tilly’s

Tilly’s, Inc engages in the retail of casual apparel, footwear, and accessories. Its stores are located in retail centers, including malls, lifestyle centers, power centers, community centers, outlet centers, and street-front locations. The company was founded by Hezy Shaked and Tilly Levine in 1982 and is headquartered in Irvine, CA.

Read More: Trading signals using Bollinger bands

Receive News & Ratings for Tilly's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tilly's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.