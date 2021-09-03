Chatham Lodging Trust (NYSE:CLDT) Upgraded by Barclays to “Overweight”

Chatham Lodging Trust (NYSE:CLDT) was upgraded by analysts at Barclays from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has a $16.00 price objective on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Barclays‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 30.19% from the stock’s previous close.

CLDT has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Chatham Lodging Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $14.00 to $14.50 in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. B. Riley raised shares of Chatham Lodging Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Chatham Lodging Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.17.

Shares of NYSE:CLDT opened at $12.29 on Wednesday. Chatham Lodging Trust has a 12 month low of $6.69 and a 12 month high of $14.95. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $12.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.96. The company has a quick ratio of 8.04, a current ratio of 8.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The firm has a market cap of $599.22 million, a P/E ratio of -21.56 and a beta of 2.09.

Chatham Lodging Trust (NYSE:CLDT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by $0.06. Chatham Lodging Trust had a negative net margin of 18.59% and a negative return on equity of 3.72%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Chatham Lodging Trust will post 0.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP raised its holdings in Chatham Lodging Trust by 160.3% during the 1st quarter. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP now owns 2,303,259 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,311,000 after buying an additional 1,418,259 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Chatham Lodging Trust by 8.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,017,953 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $105,515,000 after purchasing an additional 590,706 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP acquired a new stake in shares of Chatham Lodging Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $7,630,000. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC raised its holdings in shares of Chatham Lodging Trust by 1,854.6% in the second quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 556,575 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,163,000 after purchasing an additional 528,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Chatham Lodging Trust by 70.1% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,005,653 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $13,234,000 after purchasing an additional 414,357 shares during the last quarter. 83.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Chatham Lodging Trust Company Profile

Chatham Lodging Trust engages in the acquisition and investment in hotel properties. It focuses on the upscale extended-stay and premium branded select-service hotels. The firm’s management evaluates the company’s hotels as a single industry segment because all of the hotels have similar economic characteristics and provide similar services to similar types of customers.

