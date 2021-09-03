Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Tullow Oil (OTCMKTS:TUWOY) to Sell

Tullow Oil (OTCMKTS:TUWOY) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Tullow Oil plc operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in Europe. Tullow has a large portfolio of exploration and production assets with a focus on balanced long-term growth. Tullow Oil plc is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom. “

Get Tullow Oil alerts:

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on TUWOY. Canaccord Genuity raised shares of Tullow Oil from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Tullow Oil from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, HSBC lowered shares of Tullow Oil from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $0.50.

Tullow Oil stock opened at $0.28 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $787.54 million, a P/E ratio of -0.83 and a beta of 2.28. Tullow Oil has a twelve month low of $0.08 and a twelve month high of $0.41.

Tullow Oil Company Profile

Tullow Oil Plc engages in the exploration, development and production of oil and gas. It operates through the following geographical segments: West Africa, East Africa, and New Ventures. The company was founded by Aidan Joseph Heavey in 1985 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

Featured Story: Learning About the VIX – Volatility Index

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Tullow Oil (TUWOY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Tullow Oil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tullow Oil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.