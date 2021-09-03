HC Wainwright Reiterates Buy Rating for IVERIC bio (NASDAQ:ISEE)

IVERIC bio (NASDAQ:ISEE)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by research analysts at HC Wainwright in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They presently have a $20.00 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 95.12% from the company’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on ISEE. Zacks Investment Research lowered IVERIC bio from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on IVERIC bio from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th.

Get IVERIC bio alerts:

ISEE opened at $10.25 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.91 and a beta of 1.65. IVERIC bio has a 12-month low of $4.22 and a 12-month high of $10.94. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $8.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.30.

IVERIC bio (NASDAQ:ISEE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by ($0.06). Research analysts expect that IVERIC bio will post -1.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arizona State Retirement System bought a new stake in IVERIC bio during the first quarter valued at about $129,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in shares of IVERIC bio by 208.7% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 33,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $208,000 after purchasing an additional 22,732 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of IVERIC bio by 4.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,059,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,628,000 after purchasing an additional 295,366 shares during the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of IVERIC bio by 424.0% in the first quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 157,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $974,000 after purchasing an additional 127,578 shares during the last quarter. Finally, P.A.W. Capital Corp purchased a new position in IVERIC bio in the first quarter worth about $927,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.76% of the company’s stock.

About IVERIC bio

IVERIC bio, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company. The firm engages in discovering, developing and commercializing novel therapeutics to treat ophthalmic diseases, with a focus on age-related and orphan retinal diseases. Its product candidates include Zimura and Gene Therapy. The company was founded by David R.

See Also: How to Invest in an Index Fund

Receive News & Ratings for IVERIC bio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IVERIC bio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.