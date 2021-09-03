FY2022 EPS Estimates for OMRON Co. Increased by Jefferies Financial Group (OTCMKTS:OMRNY)

OMRON Co. (OTCMKTS:OMRNY) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lifted their FY2022 earnings estimates for OMRON in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, September 1st. Jefferies Financial Group analyst M. Nakanomyo now anticipates that the company will earn $2.95 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $2.80. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for OMRON’s FY2023 earnings at $3.15 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $3.32 EPS.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on OMRNY. Zacks Investment Research raised OMRON from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $96.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Macquarie upgraded OMRON from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday.

OTCMKTS:OMRNY opened at $98.72 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $86.22 and its 200 day moving average is $82.34. OMRON has a fifty-two week low of $71.57 and a fifty-two week high of $99.34.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in OMRON stock. Mitchell Capital Management Co. grew its position in OMRON Co. (OTCMKTS:OMRNY) by 23.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,603 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,110 shares during the quarter. Mitchell Capital Management Co.’s holdings in OMRON were worth $1,310,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

About OMRON

OMRON Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of automation components, equipment, and systems. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Automation; Electronic and Mechanical Components; Automotive Electronic Components; Social Systems, Solutions, and Services; Healthcare; and Others.

