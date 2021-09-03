Wedbush Weighs in on RH’s Q3 2022 Earnings (NYSE:RH)

RH (NYSE:RH) – Equities research analysts at Wedbush increased their Q3 2022 earnings estimates for RH in a research note issued on Tuesday, August 31st. Wedbush analyst S. Basham now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $5.70 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $5.41. Wedbush currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $720.00 price objective on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for RH’s Q4 2022 earnings at $5.48 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $24.08 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $26.25 EPS.

Get RH alerts:

RH (NYSE:RH) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, June 8th. The company reported $4.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.20 by $0.69. The firm had revenue of $860.79 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $757.74 million. RH had a return on equity of 156.85% and a net margin of 12.57%. The business’s revenue was up 82.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.27 EPS.

RH has been the subject of several other reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on RH from $700.00 to $725.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Citigroup raised their price target on RH from $634.00 to $770.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded RH from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $660.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Gordon Haskett raised RH from a “hold” rating to an “accumulate” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $550.00 to $750.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on RH from $510.00 to $650.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $680.94.

NYSE RH opened at $672.00 on Thursday. RH has a 1-year low of $292.00 and a 1-year high of $744.56. The company has a market capitalization of $14.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.52, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 2.49. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $689.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $626.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.39.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its stake in RH by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 5,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,248,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares during the period. Nixon Capital LLC raised its stake in RH by 16.1% during the 1st quarter. Nixon Capital LLC now owns 18,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,196,000 after purchasing an additional 2,605 shares during the period. CIBC World Markets Inc. increased its stake in shares of RH by 33.7% in the first quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 7,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,265,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new position in shares of RH in the first quarter worth $87,060,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC increased its stake in shares of RH by 41.3% in the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 479 shares of the company’s stock worth $286,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.22% of the company’s stock.

About RH

RH, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the home furnishings. It offers products in various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, bathware, dÃ©cor, outdoor and garden, and child and teen furnishings. The company provides its products through its retail galleries; and Source Books, a series of catalogs, as well as online through rh.com, rhbabyandchild.com, rhteen.com, and rhmodern.com, as well as waterworks.com.

Featured Story: What does RSI mean?



Receive News & Ratings for RH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RH and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.