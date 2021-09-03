Analyzing Byrna Technologies (OTCMKTS:BYRN) & Microvast (NASDAQ:MVST)

Byrna Technologies (OTCMKTS:BYRN) and Microvast (NASDAQ:MVST) are both business services companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, earnings and risk.

Volatility & Risk

Byrna Technologies has a beta of 0.88, suggesting that its stock price is 12% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Microvast has a beta of 0.37, suggesting that its stock price is 63% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a summary of current recommendations for Byrna Technologies and Microvast, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Byrna Technologies 0 1 2 1 3.00 Microvast 1 0 0 0 1.00

Byrna Technologies presently has a consensus target price of $33.50, suggesting a potential upside of 15.44%. Microvast has a consensus target price of $6.00, suggesting a potential downside of 36.64%. Given Byrna Technologies’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Byrna Technologies is more favorable than Microvast.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Byrna Technologies and Microvast’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Byrna Technologies $16.57 million 36.24 -$12.55 million ($0.20) -145.10 Microvast N/A N/A -$2.42 million N/A N/A

Microvast has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Byrna Technologies.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

14.6% of Byrna Technologies shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 10.8% of Microvast shares are owned by institutional investors. 14.8% of Byrna Technologies shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 21.0% of Microvast shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Byrna Technologies and Microvast’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Byrna Technologies -1.18% 14.50% 6.91% Microvast N/A -147.32% -2.17%

Summary

Byrna Technologies beats Microvast on 9 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Byrna Technologies

Byrna Technologies, Inc. engages in the development and manufacturing of less lethal equipment and munitions. The firm’s products include Byrna and SDI. It offers non-lethal weapons for military and law enforcement personnel. The company was founded on March 1, 2005 and is headquartered in Andover, MA.

About Microvast

Tuscan Holdings Corp. have entered into a definitive merger agreement with Microvast Inc.

