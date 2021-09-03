LondonMetric Property (OTCMKTS:LNSPF) Upgraded to “Overweight” at Morgan Stanley

LondonMetric Property (OTCMKTS:LNSPF) was upgraded by stock analysts at Morgan Stanley from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a $2.75 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target suggests a potential downside of 25.47% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also commented on LNSPF. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of LondonMetric Property in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Panmure Gordon downgraded shares of LondonMetric Property from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating on shares of LondonMetric Property in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $2.75.

LNSPF stock opened at $3.69 on Wednesday. LondonMetric Property has a 52-week low of $2.30 and a 52-week high of $3.75. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.09.

LondonMetric is a FTSE 250 REIT that owns one of the UK's leading listed logistics platforms alongside a diversified long income portfolio, with 16 million sq ft under management. It owns and manages desirable real estate that meets occupiers' demands, delivers reliable, repetitive and growing income-led returns and outperforms over the long term.

