Truist Securiti Weighs in on Columbia Property Trust’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NYSE:CXP)

Columbia Property Trust (NYSE:CXP) – Equities research analysts at Truist Securiti lowered their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for shares of Columbia Property Trust in a report issued on Tuesday, August 31st. Truist Securiti analyst M. Lewis now anticipates that the real estate investment trust will post earnings per share of $0.31 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.32. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Columbia Property Trust’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.32 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.30 EPS.

Get Columbia Property Trust alerts:

Columbia Property Trust (NYSE:CXP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.37). Columbia Property Trust had a net margin of 36.27% and a return on equity of 3.74%.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on CXP. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Columbia Property Trust in a research report on Monday, June 14th. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $19.25 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Columbia Property Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Columbia Property Trust from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.35.

Shares of CXP opened at $16.73 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $16.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.02. Columbia Property Trust has a 52 week low of $10.11 and a 52 week high of $19.49. The stock has a market cap of $1.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.23 and a beta of 1.35.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in Columbia Property Trust during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D purchased a new stake in Columbia Property Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,886,000. US Bancorp DE raised its position in Columbia Property Trust by 16.3% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 9,251 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $158,000 after purchasing an additional 1,296 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP increased its position in shares of Columbia Property Trust by 34.0% during the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 11,302 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $193,000 after acquiring an additional 2,865 shares during the period. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Columbia Property Trust during the first quarter worth $60,000. Institutional investors own 76.00% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st. Columbia Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 55.26%.

About Columbia Property Trust

Columbia Property Trust (NYSE: CXP) owns and operates Class-A office buildings concentrated in New York, San Francisco, and Washington, DC Its portfolio includes 19 properties with approximately nine million square feet. Columbia carries an investment-grade rating from both Moody's and Standard & Poor's.

Featured Story: How Does the Quiet Period Work?

Receive News & Ratings for Columbia Property Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Columbia Property Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.