Bird Construction Inc. (TSE:BDT) to Post Q1 2022 Earnings of $0.17 Per Share, Raymond James Forecasts

Bird Construction Inc. (TSE:BDT) – Stock analysts at Raymond James raised their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for shares of Bird Construction in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, September 1st. Raymond James analyst F. Bastien now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.17 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.16. Raymond James has a “Outperform” rating and a $13.50 price target on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Bird Construction’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.24 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.09 EPS.

BDT has been the subject of a number of other research reports. ATB Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Bird Construction to C$11.75 in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Laurentian upped their price target on Bird Construction from C$11.00 to C$11.50 in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. National Bankshares raised shares of Bird Construction from a “sector perform” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from C$10.00 to C$11.50 in a report on Friday, August 27th. TD Securities upped their price target on shares of Bird Construction from C$10.50 to C$11.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, National Bank Financial reissued a “$10.00” rating and set a C$11.50 target price (up from C$10.00) on shares of Bird Construction in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Bird Construction presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$11.75.

Shares of TSE:BDT opened at C$10.14 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 61.71, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The firm has a market capitalization of C$537.82 million and a PE ratio of 10.24. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$8.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$9.05. Bird Construction has a 1 year low of C$5.92 and a 1 year high of C$10.19.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be issued a $0.032 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 30th. This represents a $0.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.79%. Bird Construction’s payout ratio is 39.39%.

Bird Construction Inc operates as a general contractor in Canada. The company primarily focuses on projects in the industrial, commercial, and institutional sectors of the general contracting industry. It constructs industrial buildings; and performs civil construction operations, including site preparation, concrete foundations, metal and modular fabrication, mechanical process work, underground piping, and earthwork for clients primarily operating in the oil and gas, liquefied natural gas, mining, and nuclear sectors.

