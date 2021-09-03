Brokers Set Expectations for ContraFect Co.’s FY2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:CFRX)

ContraFect Co. (NASDAQ:CFRX) – Stock analysts at Zacks Investment Research lifted their FY2021 earnings estimates for ContraFect in a note issued to investors on Monday, August 30th. Zacks Investment Research analyst D. Bautz now expects that the biotechnology company will post earnings of ($0.82) per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of ($0.91).

ContraFect (NASDAQ:CFRX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.14.

Separately, Chardan Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of ContraFect in a research note on Thursday, July 1st.

CFRX stock opened at $3.77 on Wednesday. ContraFect has a fifty-two week low of $3.10 and a fifty-two week high of $7.63. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $3.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.33. The stock has a market cap of $148.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.09 and a beta of 0.97.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CFRX. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in ContraFect during the second quarter worth about $229,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in ContraFect by 10.5% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 43,060 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $190,000 after purchasing an additional 4,083 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of ContraFect in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $691,000. Oracle Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of ContraFect by 8.8% in the 2nd quarter. Oracle Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,688,902 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $7,431,000 after purchasing an additional 136,479 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 683 Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ContraFect by 46.9% in the 2nd quarter. 683 Capital Management LLC now owns 661,232 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,910,000 after purchasing an additional 211,232 shares during the last quarter. 59.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ContraFect Company Profile

ContraFect Corp. is a clinical stage biotechnology company, which engages in discovering and developing direct lytic agents (DLAs), including lysins and amurin peptides, as new medical modalities for the treatment of life-threatening, antibiotic-resistant infections. Its product pipeline consists of CF-301, Gram-Negative Lysins and Amurin Peptides.

