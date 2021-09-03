Jefferies Financial Group Analysts Lift Earnings Estimates for ZTE Co. (OTCMKTS:ZTCOY)

ZTE Co. (OTCMKTS:ZTCOY) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group boosted their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of ZTE in a research report issued on Sunday, August 29th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst E. Lee now forecasts that the technology company will earn $0.83 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $0.47. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for ZTE’s FY2022 earnings at $0.90 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $1.16 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $1.09 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $1.07 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on ZTCOY. Zacks Investment Research cut ZTE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Citigroup raised ZTE from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered ZTE from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 6th.

OTCMKTS ZTCOY opened at $6.79 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $6.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.76. The company has a market cap of $15.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.40 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.48. ZTE has a fifty-two week low of $4.31 and a fifty-two week high of $8.16.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 1st will be given a $0.0626 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.05%. ZTE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 83.33%.

About ZTE

ZTE Corp. engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of information and telecommunication technology products. The company has the most complete telecommunications product line, covering every vertical sector of wireless networks, core networks, access & bearer networks, services and terminals markets.

