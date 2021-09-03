ScanSource (NASDAQ:SCSC) Rating Increased to B- at TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of ScanSource (NASDAQ:SCSC) from a c rating to a b- rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

SCSC has been the topic of several other research reports. Northcoast Research upgraded shares of ScanSource from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ScanSource from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock in a report on Saturday, August 28th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of ScanSource from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th.

Shares of NASDAQ SCSC opened at $36.76 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. ScanSource has a 52 week low of $18.25 and a 52 week high of $37.66. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $28.55 and its 200 day moving average is $29.55. The company has a market cap of $937.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 91.90 and a beta of 1.56.

ScanSource (NASDAQ:SCSC) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 23rd. The industrial products company reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.39. ScanSource had a net margin of 0.34% and a return on equity of 10.07%. The company had revenue of $852.69 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $759.75 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.19 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that ScanSource will post 3.13 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Michael L. Baur sold 2,814 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.84, for a total transaction of $100,853.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Michael L. Baur sold 7,671 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.63, for a total value of $273,317.73. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 123,792 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,410,708.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.59% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SCSC. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of ScanSource by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,888,930 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $146,425,000 after buying an additional 255,502 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in ScanSource by 14.5% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,909,048 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $57,176,000 after purchasing an additional 241,295 shares in the last quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in ScanSource during the second quarter valued at about $2,571,000. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC boosted its position in ScanSource by 61.4% during the second quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 193,700 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,449,000 after purchasing an additional 73,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP boosted its position in ScanSource by 19.0% during the second quarter. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP now owns 354,162 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $9,963,000 after purchasing an additional 56,474 shares in the last quarter. 86.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ScanSource Company Profile

ScanSource, Inc engages in the development and provision of technology products and services. It operates through the Worldwide Barcode, Networking and Security; and Worldwide Communications and Services segments. The Worldwide Barcode, Networking and Security segment offers enterprise mobile computing, cyber security, automatic identification and data capture, point-of-sale, electronic physical security, and three-dimensional printing technologies.

