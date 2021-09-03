BNP Paribas (EPA:BNP) PT Set at €57.00 by UBS Group

BNP Paribas (EPA:BNP) received a €57.00 ($67.06) target price from analysts at UBS Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. UBS Group’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 4.01% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on BNP. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €60.00 ($70.59) price target on shares of BNP Paribas in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €72.00 ($84.71) price objective on shares of BNP Paribas in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Barclays set a €48.30 ($56.82) price objective on shares of BNP Paribas in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada set a €60.00 ($70.59) price objective on shares of BNP Paribas in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €52.00 ($61.18) price objective on shares of BNP Paribas in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, BNP Paribas currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of €59.91 ($70.48).

Get BNP Paribas alerts:

Shares of BNP stock opened at €54.80 ($64.47) on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of €52.30 and a 200-day moving average of €52.82. BNP Paribas has a 12-month low of €57.24 ($67.34) and a 12-month high of €69.17 ($81.38).

BNP Paribas SA provides a range of banking and financial services in France and internationally. It operates through two divisions, Retail Banking and Services, and Corporate and Institutional Banking. The company offers long-term corporate vehicle leasing, and rental and other financing solutions; and digital banking and investment services, cash management, and factoring services to corporate clients, as well as wealth management services.

See Also: What is required to own or exchange cryptocurrency?

Receive News & Ratings for BNP Paribas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BNP Paribas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.