UBS Group Reiterates €299.00 Price Target for Munchener Ruckvers (AMS:MEURV)

UBS Group set a €299.00 ($351.76) target price on Munchener Ruckvers (AMS:MEURV) in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

MEURV has been the subject of a number of other reports. Barclays set a €287.00 ($337.65) price objective on Munchener Ruckvers in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. DZ Bank reissued a neutral rating on shares of Munchener Ruckvers in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €245.00 ($288.24) price objective on Munchener Ruckvers in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Credit Suisse Group set a €232.00 ($272.94) price objective on Munchener Ruckvers and gave the stock a sell rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a €300.00 ($352.94) target price on Munchener Ruckvers in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Munchener Ruckvers presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of €276.42 ($325.20).

Munchener Ruckvers has a 52-week low of €164.50 ($193.53) and a 52-week high of €200.00 ($235.29).

