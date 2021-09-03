Pernod Ricard (EPA:RI) PT Set at €200.00 by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Pernod Ricard (EPA:RI) has been assigned a €200.00 ($235.29) target price by JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 7.50% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on RI. Morgan Stanley set a €205.00 ($241.18) price objective on Pernod Ricard in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Credit Suisse Group set a €185.00 ($217.65) target price on Pernod Ricard in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada set a €157.00 ($184.71) price objective on Pernod Ricard and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €200.00 ($235.29) target price on Pernod Ricard in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a €191.00 ($224.71) target price on Pernod Ricard and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Pernod Ricard has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of €196.83 ($231.57).

RI opened at €186.05 ($218.88) on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of €183.35 and a 200-day moving average of €174.16. Pernod Ricard has a fifty-two week low of €107.25 ($126.18) and a fifty-two week high of €136.25 ($160.29).

Pernod Ricard SA produces and sells wines and spirits worldwide. Its brands include Absolut Vodka, Ricard pastis, Ballantine's, Chivas Regal, Royal Salute, The Glenlivet Scotch whiskies, Jameson Irish whiskey, Martell cognac, Havana Club rum, Beefeater gin, Malibu liqueur, Mumm, and Perrier-JouÃ«t champagnes, as well Jacob's Creek, Brancott Estate, Campo Viejo, and Kenwood wines.

