BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. Forecasted to Post Q3 2021 Earnings of ($0.07) Per Share (NASDAQ:BMRN)

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN) – Wedbush lifted their Q3 2021 EPS estimates for shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a report released on Monday, August 30th. Wedbush analyst L. Moussatos now forecasts that the biotechnology company will earn ($0.07) per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of ($0.08). Wedbush currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $152.00 price objective on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for BioMarin Pharmaceutical’s Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.17) EPS.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Piper Sandler increased their target price on BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $112.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $112.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut BioMarin Pharmaceutical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $81.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. SVB Leerink assumed coverage on BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research report on Sunday, July 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $83.62 price objective for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $87.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $103.80.

Shares of BMRN stock opened at $85.15 on Wednesday. BioMarin Pharmaceutical has a 12-month low of $71.35 and a 12-month high of $92.57. The company has a quick ratio of 3.71, a current ratio of 5.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $79.71 and a 200-day moving average of $79.14. The company has a market capitalization of $15.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.85, a P/E/G ratio of 16.89 and a beta of 0.52.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The biotechnology company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.18. BioMarin Pharmaceutical had a return on equity of 3.34% and a net margin of 43.68%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Lake Point Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical during the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new position in BioMarin Pharmaceutical in the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Covington Capital Management raised its stake in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 142.7% in the 2nd quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 294 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical during the second quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Sierra Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical during the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.44% of the company’s stock.

About BioMarin Pharmaceutical

BioMarin Pharmaceutical, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of therapies for people with serious and life-threatening rare diseases and medical conditions. Its pipeline products include Valoctocogene roxaparvovec, Vosoritide, and BMN 307. The company was founded by John C. Klock, Christopher M.

