Greenlane Renewables Inc. (GRN.V) (CVE:GRN) Given a C$2.50 Price Target by TD Securities Analysts

Greenlane Renewables Inc. (GRN.V) (CVE:GRN) received a C$2.50 price objective from analysts at TD Securities in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a “speculative buy” rating on the stock. TD Securities’ target price points to a potential downside of 10.07% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on GRN. Raymond James set a C$3.50 price target on shares of Greenlane Renewables Inc. (GRN.V) and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. HC Wainwright set a C$4.00 price objective on shares of Greenlane Renewables Inc. (GRN.V) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Cormark set a C$2.30 price objective on shares of Greenlane Renewables Inc. (GRN.V) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Eight Capital set a C$2.25 price objective on shares of Greenlane Renewables Inc. (GRN.V) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$2.61.

Shares of CVE GRN opened at C$2.78 on Wednesday. Greenlane Renewables Inc. has a fifty-two week low of C$0.19 and a fifty-two week high of C$2.90. The stock has a market cap of C$368.17 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -102.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.74, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.98. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$2.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$2.77.

Greenlane Renewables Inc provides biogas upgrading systems worldwide. The company's systems remove impurities and separate carbon dioxide from biomethane in the raw biogas created from anaerobic decomposition of organic waste at landfills, wastewater treatment plants, and farms and food waste facilities for injection into the natural gas grid or for direct use as vehicle fuel.

