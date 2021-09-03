KOK Market Capitalization Achieves $262.90 Million (KOK)

KOK (CURRENCY:KOK) traded 4.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on September 2nd. During the last seven days, KOK has traded 5.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. KOK has a total market cap of $262.90 million and approximately $6.28 million worth of KOK was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One KOK coin can now be bought for about $2.45 or 0.00004947 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $30.18 or 0.00060951 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002020 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.45 or 0.00002928 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $7.15 or 0.00014443 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002021 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $62.43 or 0.00126082 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $397.54 or 0.00802912 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.53 or 0.00047517 BTC.

KOK Profile

KOK is a coin. KOK’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 107,333,422 coins. KOK’s official Twitter account is @KOKPLAYofficial

According to CryptoCompare, “KOK PLAY is a decentralized digital content platform that was created through the combination of AI, big data, and the blockchain technology, which is currently in the spotlight. To solve the problem of the monopolization of the existing global platforms, it was developed to realize three values: 'Fair, Share, and Enabler.' KOK PLAY is a platform that allows all creators to fairly exploit the assets of the platform(Fair), share values, vision, and fair returns accordingly(Share), and ensures the creator’s freedom to create (Enabler). “

Buying and Selling KOK

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as KOK directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire KOK should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy KOK using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

