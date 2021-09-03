Jefferies Financial Group Weighs in on Nordson Co.’s FY2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:NDSN)

Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group boosted their FY2021 earnings estimates for shares of Nordson in a report issued on Tuesday, August 31st. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Boroditsky now expects that the industrial products company will earn $7.95 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $7.66. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Nordson’s Q1 2022 earnings at $1.81 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $2.62 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $2.56 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $2.00 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $2.59 EPS and Q3 2023 earnings at $2.84 EPS.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on NDSN. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Nordson from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Nordson in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Nordson from $245.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Nordson from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $233.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, DA Davidson increased their target price on shares of Nordson from $255.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $252.00.

Shares of NDSN stock opened at $242.59 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $225.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $212.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 2.46. Nordson has a 52-week low of $178.60 and a 52-week high of $245.61. The stock has a market cap of $14.09 billion, a PE ratio of 46.30, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.96.

Nordson (NASDAQ:NDSN) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, August 29th. The industrial products company reported $2.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.34. The company had revenue of $646.86 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $604.27 million. Nordson had a net margin of 13.88% and a return on equity of 20.60%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.42 EPS.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 24th will be given a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 23rd. This is a positive change from Nordson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. Nordson’s payout ratio is currently 37.23%.

In other Nordson news, EVP Gregory P. Merk sold 236 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.00, for a total transaction of $53,100.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,634 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,417,650. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders sold a total of 10,000 shares of company stock worth $2,250,000 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.87% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC grew its holdings in Nordson by 3.6% during the second quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 1,368 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $300,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. People s United Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Nordson by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. People s United Financial Inc. now owns 9,238 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,028,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the period. King Luther Capital Management Corp increased its holdings in shares of Nordson by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 2,236 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $491,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. MAI Capital Management raised its stake in Nordson by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 1,411 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $280,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the period. Finally, Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT lifted its holdings in Nordson by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT now owns 1,385 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $304,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.39% of the company’s stock.

About Nordson

Nordson Corp. engages in the engineering, manufacture and market of products and systems used for adhesives, coatings, sealants, biomaterials and other materials. It operates through three segments: Industrial Precision Solutions and Advanced Technology Solution. The Industrial Precision Solutions segment enhances the technology synergies between adhesive dispensing systems and industrial coating systems to deliver proprietary dispensing and processing technology to diverse end markets.

