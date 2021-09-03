Piper Sandler Weighs in on Essex Property Trust, Inc.’s Q3 2021 Earnings (NYSE:ESS)

Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS) – Analysts at Piper Sandler increased their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Essex Property Trust in a research note issued on Tuesday, August 31st. Piper Sandler analyst A. Goldfarb now forecasts that the real estate investment trust will earn $3.10 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $3.01. Piper Sandler currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $390.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Essex Property Trust’s Q4 2021 earnings at $3.20 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $3.30 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $3.52 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $3.41 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $13.67 EPS.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the company. Raymond James upgraded Essex Property Trust from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Essex Property Trust from $300.00 to $341.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. BTIG Research restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Essex Property Trust in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Truist lifted their target price on shares of Essex Property Trust from $327.00 to $337.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Essex Property Trust from $344.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $312.71.

Shares of NYSE:ESS opened at $337.00 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $320.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $298.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. Essex Property Trust has a 12-month low of $186.30 and a 12-month high of $337.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.87 and a beta of 0.74.

Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.99 by ($1.99). Essex Property Trust had a return on equity of 6.32% and a net margin of 27.99%.

In related news, Director Thomas E. Robinson sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $329.30, for a total value of $823,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Byron A. Scordelis sold 9,412 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $329.89, for a total value of $3,104,924.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 21,850 shares of company stock worth $7,192,058 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ESS. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Essex Property Trust by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,073,166 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $254,793,000 after purchasing an additional 12,119 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in Essex Property Trust by 49.2% during the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 15,157 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,120,000 after acquiring an additional 4,996 shares in the last quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Essex Property Trust by 25.6% during the first quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 20,638 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,608,000 after acquiring an additional 4,212 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Essex Property Trust by 3.6% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,795 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $759,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the period. Finally, JustInvest LLC bought a new stake in shares of Essex Property Trust in the 1st quarter worth about $233,000. 92.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Essex Property Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the ownership, operation, management, acquisition, development, and redevelopment of predominantly apartment communities. The company was founded by George M. Marcus in 1971 and is headquartered in San Mateo, CA.

