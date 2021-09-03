Brokerages Expect Encompass Health Co. (NYSE:EHC) to Announce $1.07 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Encompass Health Co. (NYSE:EHC) will announce earnings of $1.07 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have provided estimates for Encompass Health’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.04 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.09. Encompass Health posted earnings per share of $0.78 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 37.2%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Encompass Health will report full year earnings of $4.43 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.34 to $4.47. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $4.59 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.13 to $4.78. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Encompass Health.

Get Encompass Health alerts:

Encompass Health (NYSE:EHC) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The company reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.28 billion. Encompass Health had a net margin of 7.83% and a return on equity of 19.49%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.34 earnings per share.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James upgraded shares of Encompass Health from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $95.00 to $107.00 in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Encompass Health from $104.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Encompass Health from $96.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Encompass Health from $102.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Encompass Health has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $99.88.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of EHC. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Encompass Health in the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Encompass Health by 54.5% in the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares during the period. Bbva USA acquired a new position in Encompass Health in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Encompass Health by 75.1% during the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 338 shares during the period. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Encompass Health during the second quarter worth $73,000. Institutional investors own 90.64% of the company’s stock.

Encompass Health stock opened at $80.81 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $79.47 and its 200-day moving average is $80.77. The company has a market cap of $8.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.12. Encompass Health has a 12 month low of $60.44 and a 12 month high of $89.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 1st will be given a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 30th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.39%. Encompass Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.75%.

Encompass Health Company Profile

Encompass Health Corp. engages in the provision of post-acute healthcare services. It operates through the Inpatient Rehabilitation and Home Health and Hospice segments. The Inpatient Rehabilitation segment operates inpatient rehabilitation hospitals that provides rehabilitative treatment and care to patients who are recovering from stroke and other neurological disorders, cardiac and pulmonary conditions, brain and spinal cord injuries, complex orthopedic conditions and amputations.

Recommended Story: Why do corrections happen?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Encompass Health (EHC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Encompass Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Encompass Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.